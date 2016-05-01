While we all love a layered look, summer’s upcoming sticky heat isn’t exactly conducive to piling on the layers and wearing your entire wardrobe at once. One combination that does work in the summer? A bralette with an eye-catching back detail under a low-back top or dress. It’s a look that will keep you cool as the temperatures rise throughout May, and it looks amazing worn at a darty or summer concert.

From super strappy backs to cute crochet details to a little bit of lace, our favorite stores are fully stocked with options this spring. Feel free to snatch one up (or two, or three – we won’t judge!) To get you started, we found a few of our favorites below.

