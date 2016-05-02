Just call her Elle Woods!

Despite having some fun playing beer pong on her visit to Brown, Malia Obama has chosen to spend the best four years of her life at Harvard University. FYI, Harvard only accepted 5.2 percent of its applicants this year…but being the daughter of the president makes it pretty hard to get a rejection. The fact that she’s already had internships with Lena Dunham on the set of HBO’s series Girls and worked as a production assistant for Halle Berry’s CBS show Extant as a high schooler definitely helps get the “yes” too.

The New York Times reports that Malia will be taking a gap year before starting in Cambridge in the fall of 2017. No word on her plans for that year out of school (besides getting used to life outside the White House, of course).

Hope the Harvard class of 2021 is working on their pong skills!