Last night’s red/pink/off-white carpet at the Met Gala was full of amazing fashion, but the most highly anticipated arrival was saved for last. (When else would the best come?) After Gigi Hadid and the Kardashians and Madonna got inside, Beyonce had all the cameras on her.

Jay Z was no where in sight, but Queen Bey took a night off from her Formation world tour to attend the Super Bowl of fashion wearing a nude latex gown by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci. And her dress received…um…mixed reviews from the world wide web.

Let’s just say comparisons were made to condoms and some theorized that Beyonce got a hold of “Becky.” Cute.

Check out the most creative comparisons on the Internet below.

Beyoncè is not playing with us, she really came wearing Becky's skin over hers #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oeeVvPrqwX — lemonade heaux 💋 (@jstcwarrior) May 3, 2016

Beyoncé giving embellished condom vibes. pic.twitter.com/F6GaEMs3os — MARC (@TOMFORDISMYDAD) May 3, 2016

why is beyonce wearing a condom with sprinkles, I WAS COUNTING ON HER — danielle (@echosofswift) May 3, 2016

beyoncé in latex so the blood washes off easier pic.twitter.com/nhJ3Gr6giQ — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) May 3, 2016