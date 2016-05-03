Who among us hasn’t turned an old pair of jeans into some shorts or cut an old t-shirt into a fun workout top? It’s fun to recycle old clothes. Except those garments we give a makeover usually aren’t a gorgeous designer gown.

Last night at the Met Gala, model Karlie Kloss wore a stunning white dress on the red carpet. But when it came time to for the after party, she couldn’t be bothered to find a second dress. Instead, Karlie enlisted the gown’s designer to chop the floor-length frock into a mini-skirt.

She captioned the “I can’t look but I can’t look away” video, “Soooo…instead of changing into a #MetGala Afterparty dress,@BrandonMaxwell cut my gown into mini ✂️🙈”

I’m assuming this was planned, but that doesn’t make it any less dangerous. One wrong cut and the dress is ruined! Shockingly, the result ended up being amazing.

Check out before and after photos of Karlie’s gown at the Met Gala below.

