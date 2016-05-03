Joseph Micalizzi, a New Jersey Institute of Technology fraternity brother, was fatally shot at the school’s Tau Kappa Epsilon house during a robbery on Monday morning.

Micalizzi, 23, lived in the frat house with his chapter brothers near the Newark campus, according to the school. He was shot at around 3:30 a.m. and died at University Hospital.

He had been preparing for his finals and planned to pursue a master’s degree in mechanical engineering management.

“I don’t know of anyone who did not like him,” his father, John Micalizzi, told the Daily News.

Police have currently not named a suspect and no arrests have been made. The school said in a statement that there is “no imminent threat” to the campus. The college has offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the capture of the shooter.

New Jersey Institute of Technology said that Micalizzi was studying mechanical engineering in his second year at the college. He had transferred from Brookdale Community College and was a dean’s list student.

“He was very involved in his studies, very involved in the community of Greek life,” one frat member told the Daily News.

TKE members changed their Facebook profile pictures to the chapter’s logo on Monday to show solidarity for their fallen brother.

This is the second shooting to hit a college campus in the past month in Essex County. Shani Patel was shot to death during an April 10 encounter in his off-campus apartment.

Rest in peace, Joseph.

