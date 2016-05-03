North West: Top 15 Best Style & Fashion Moments

North West may be the youngest member of the Kardashian Klan, but she’s already clearly taking after her super stylish family. Whether she’s off to ballet class, heading out into NYC or LA with her mom Kim, or sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, North is pretty much better dressed than all of us. (In fairness, we probably would have been pretty well-dressed kids if we were sent free pint-sized Balmain jackets and Lanvin ensembles, too.)

For someone who hasn’t even reached her third birthday yet, North’s style is already pretty defined, too. Like her parents, she often shows a penchant for fur, leather and all-black outfits. She’s also frequently seen supporting her dad Kanye by sporting Yeezy gear, and looking seriously fab while doing it. There may be a circa 18 year age difference between us and little North, but that doesn’t mean we’re ashamed to admit that we look to her for outfit inspo. Click on to see some of our favorite North West outfits.

