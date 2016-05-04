We all have that go-to dress. That outfit that is perfect for every occasion and fits like a glove even when we totally pigged out on pizza last night. Even Kate Middleton, a literal princess, isn’t immune to reaching for her favorite pieces.

Today, the Duchess of Cambridge helped open a new playground at Hampton Court Palace wearing some very familiar pieces.

First up, we have Kate’s grey Michael Kors coat. She wore this $2,995 item back in 2014 when she attended an Anzac Day remembrance service and wasn’t afraid to show it off again two years later.

Here’s the then and now, both looking fierce.

Underneath her jacket was another old reliable piece, a lilac Roksanda Ilinčić dress. Kate has been see wearing this sleeveless dress again and again, year after year. Here she is in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2016.

So if you think your #OOTD has to be all clothes that you just ripped the tags off, take a hint from the Duchess – it’s cool to keep it classic.