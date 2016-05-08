Hailee Steinfeld isn’t the baby-faced teen who played Mattie Ross in True Grit anymore – the actress, singer, and model is all grown up. Since filming the critically-acclaimed movie, Steinfeld has accomplished a crazy amount of things in her 19 years. She’s scored roles in major films like Pitch Perfect 2, Begin Again, and Romeo and Juliet, and has been the face of Miu Miu. (No big deal or anything.) Steinfeld has also since transitioned into a music career, debuting her catchy “Love Myself” and an EP. Oh, and she’s a certified member of Taylor Swift‘s squad, with an appearance in the “Bad Blood” music video.

Hailee’s style has grown up with her too. The singer has shown a penchant for cool, edgy styles and isn’t afraid to take a risk on the red carpet. Apparently, the fashion crowd agrees – she’s a front row fixture at fashion week shows like Givenchy and Prabal Gurung. Click on to see the best of Hailee’s style.

VIEW GALLERY