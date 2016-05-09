Whether it’s healthy for pregnant women to drink has been a divisive issue for quite some time now. While the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) states that prenatal exposure to alcohol can damage the developing fetus, other research reports that moderate drinking during pregnancy is all right for expectant mothers and their unborn children.

Now, New York City is taking a stance on the issue. The city has released new guidelines that say New York City bars can no longer refuse to serve alcohol to pregnant women.

The guidelines, which were announced on Friday, were implemented in order to stop discrimination against pregnant women in the workplace and in public. The Commission stated that they wanted to eliminate policies that “single out pregnant individuals.”

Unlawful policies include those that categorically exclude pregnant workers or workers who are capable of becoming pregnant from specific job categories or positions. In addition, pregnant individuals cannot be denied access to certain public accommodations nor can pregnant individuals or individuals who appear to be pregnant be refused certain food or drinks.

“Judgments and stereotypes about how pregnant individuals should behave, their physical capabilities and what is or is not healthy for a fetus are pervasive in our society and cannot be used as a pretext for unlawful discriminatory decisions,” the guidelines state.

Bars, however, are still required to warnings that drinking during pregnancy can lead to birth defects, according to the Associated Press.

