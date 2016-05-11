A raunchy Calvin Klein advertisement has recently stirred outrage on social media. However, industry professionals say that this shocking advertisement is simply part of Calvin Klein’s brand image.

The advertisement in question features a provocative upskirt shot showing the underwear of Klara Kristin, a 22-year-old Danish actress. The caption reads, “I flash in #mycalvins.” The problematic advertisement is part of a larger campaign where models and celebrities provide their own words for the same structured sentence.

Social media critics have compared the image to pornography. Some have even said that it could appeal to pedophiles because Kristin looks underage in the advertisement.

The photo has garnered over 43,000 likes despite the social media outrage. It seems that provocation seems to be the intention of Calvin Klein’s “Erotica” campaign. The campaign features other female models including Kendall Jenner. In a different advertisement, Jenner is squeezing a juicy grapefruit, a clear double entendre for vaginas.

Peter Davis, the editor for Paper magazine, asserts that the advertisement is not pornography and is nothing new for the fashion industry – let alone Calvin Klein. He said, “A peek up actress Klara Kristin’s skirt to glimpse her CK panties is not kiddie porn – it’s sexy and sex sells. And Klara isn’t 15.”

A few months ago, Calvin Klein was criticized for its billboard advertisement that placed a photo of a woman who seduced in her Calvins next to a man who made money in his. The billboard was later pulled from public view after complaints were made.

