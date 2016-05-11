You’re about to feel a whole lot better about Kylie Jenner‘s Lip Kit selling out before you had a chance to buy.
Beauty blogger Stephanie Nicole of San Francisco was comparing the original Candy K Lip Kit and the reformulated version when she had a couple big revelations. First off, there was a big difference between the OG Lip Kit and the newer version. She found that “the first formula is mousse-y and creamy, and the second one is significantly more watery.” Not only that, but the colors are completely off. See for yourself below.
Okay, so Kylie and her team obviously went cheap for the new version, but what Stephanie found next was even more annoying – the ingredients practically match those in a much cheaper liquid lipstick by a brand called ColourPop.
View this post on Instagram
For reference COLOR KEY: Yellow – Same ingredient, same order in formula. Blue – Same ingredient, different order in formula. Purple – Same pigments, different order (pigments are not required to be in order). Please note, this is the updated ColourPop formula. Not the first launch (any color outside their first launch is new formula) Not all ColourPop's ultra mattes have been reformulated yet. According to them, they hope to do it in time. So don't try & compare your first launch to the new Lip Kits…or the first launch lip kits. They are not the same. ADD: also, to be clear, the ingredients do need to be listed in order of highest concentration, to its least. The order does matter in a formula. Even if the ingredients are identical, if they are in a completely different order they won't wear the same. The bulk of the formula, the first several ingredients, are the same, same order. What follows isn't enough to significantly change the wear compared to the new ColourPop Ultra Mattes
While a Kylie Jenner Lip Kit will set you back $29 plus taxes and shipping, the ColourPop Ultra Mattes cost just $6.
So can we all just stop supporting Kylie now? The girl is worth enough money for doing absolutely nothing. Plus, there are plenty of dupes out there that look just as fab on Instagram.
Check out Stephanie’s full video here.