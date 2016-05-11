You’re about to feel a whole lot better about Kylie Jenner‘s Lip Kit selling out before you had a chance to buy.

Beauty blogger Stephanie Nicole of San Francisco was comparing the original Candy K Lip Kit and the reformulated version when she had a couple big revelations. First off, there was a big difference between the OG Lip Kit and the newer version. She found that “the first formula is mousse-y and creamy, and the second one is significantly more watery.” Not only that, but the colors are completely off. See for yourself below.

Okay, so Kylie and her team obviously went cheap for the new version, but what Stephanie found next was even more annoying – the ingredients practically match those in a much cheaper liquid lipstick by a brand called ColourPop.

While a Kylie Jenner Lip Kit will set you back $29 plus taxes and shipping, the ColourPop Ultra Mattes cost just $6.

So can we all just stop supporting Kylie now? The girl is worth enough money for doing absolutely nothing. Plus, there are plenty of dupes out there that look just as fab on Instagram.

Check out Stephanie’s full video here.