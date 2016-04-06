ICYMI, the latest restock of Kylie Jenner‘s infamous liquid matte lipstick and lip pencil duo happened last night – and as is typical of the cult-status Lip Kit, every shade sold out at lightning speed. Not that we’re surprised – Kylie makes some pretty lust-worthy lip colors, and matte lipstick is definitely the favorite child of beauty trends this spring.

If you couldn’t hit the “Add to Cart” button fast enough (curse my slow fingers) or simply didn’t get the memo in time, no need to sweat. We researched and rounded up the internet’s most tried-and-true dupes for each of the shades in Kylie’s line. Whether it’s the perfectly not-too-dark, not-to0-light look of True Brown K you’re after or the edgy, cool-girl essential hue Kourt K, we have you covered. These dupes are seriously dead-on!

