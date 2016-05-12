In case you needed a reminder that George Zimmerman is a completely ugly human being, here you go.

Today in disturbing news that makes me want to leave planet Earth forever and not look back, George Zimmerman is selling the gun he used to kill 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in February 2012.

As you likely recall, Zimmerman was a volunteer neighborhood watchman in Florida. He called police to report suspicious activity then got into an altercation with the teen and shot him in the chest, killing him. Zimmerman was first acquitted in Martin’s death but later tried for second-degree murder and found not guilty. The verdict outraged people and was part of the start of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Zimmerman is listing the firearm on a site called gunbroker.com – the bidding starts at $5,000. But the worst part is the description.

Prospective bidders, I am honored and humbled to announce the sale of an American Firearm Icon. The firearm for sale is the firearm that was used to defend my life and end the brutal attack from Trayvon Martin on 2/26/2012. Now is your opportunity to own a piece of American History.

He also promises that proceeds from the sale will go towards the effort to “fight BLM violence against Law Enforcement officers, ensure the demise of Angela Correy’s persecution career and Hillary Clinton’s anti-firearm rhetoric.”