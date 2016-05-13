First of all, we all do stupid things when we’re drunk. It’s a known fact that after 7 margaritas, you’re probably going to go up to that hot stranger you’ve been eyeing all night and try to talk to him. Or make out with him. I won’t judge. But I can’t say I’ve ever had the urge to get in the driver’s seat of an ambulance – while it was in the middle of an emergency, I might add.

Yet apparently Robert Cordaro did.

The 22-year-old senior at the University of Rochester hopped into the driver’s seat of an ambulance at 2:30 a.m. while it was helping a (different) intoxicated person. Smooth move.

UPDATE: RPD identify Robert Cordaro Jr. as the U of R student who stole an ambulance https://t.co/f3qRpXzHoc #13WHAM pic.twitter.com/ag0sDpbMC4 — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) May 12, 2016

According to WHEC:

Cordaro did not get far in the ambulance. Crews say he crashed into a flower bed moments later. He’s been charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief and DWI. According to court documents, Cordaro’s BAD was .17 percent. An officer noted that Cordaro drank six beers and two manhattans.

That’s all he had?! This guy sounds real lightweight AF, and that’s coming from a girl who’s 5’2 and 118 pounds.

Also according to the article, Cordaro said: “It was stupid, it was stupid,” while being handcuffed. According to a police officer’s statement, Cordaro also said: “You got me, do whatever you need to,” to a University of Rochester campus safety officer when arrested.

This is hilarious. You know who he sounds a lot like? All the super bro-y dudes I’ve dated in the past that I (eventually) realized were total d-bags. Based on that giant smile spreading across his face, daddy has a lot of money and he’ll just get a slap on the wrist.

Am I being too judge-y? I don’t think so. If you’re dumb enough to do that like a day before you graduate and then proceed to smile in your mug shot, I have no sympathy for you.

First Monique Vanderhulst, and now this guy? It’s like Dumb & Dumber. Get your sh*t together kids, or the real world’s going to be a bumpy ride. Literally.