Earlier this week, Calvin Klein released its latest – and perhaps its most scandalous – advertisement campaign for its spring 2016 collection. The advertisement campaign was aptly titled “Erotica” and featured models such as Kendall Jenner, Klara Kristin, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Sakia de Brauw, who all showed off the sexy things they like to do in their Calvins.

The “Erotica” campaign was shot by Harley Weir. One photo in particular – a crotch shot of Klara with the caption “I flash in #MyCalvins” – caused quite the backlash for their campaign and brand. Many claimed that the photo was unnecessarily provocative. Others criticized the photo for turning a legitimate sex crime – taking upskirt photos – into fashion.

However, the model featured in the advertisement, Klara Kristin, has decided to speak up about the photo. In a post she uploaded to Instagram over the weekend, the model claimed that she loved the photo and saw nothing wrong with it.

“All of this discussion about it makes me think about how alienated and scared some people are to the female human body…Be and love yourself and your sexuality,” Kristin said about her Instagram upload.

If the photo makes Kristin feel empowered, then so be it. Yes, the advertisement can be interpreted as being distasteful and just another example of a brand trying to sell their product with sex. However, at the end of the day, Kristin is still an of-age, consenting model. She has spoken – now let’s respect her profession and choice.

