Kylie Jenner Loves This Trend – And You Will Too

It’s no secret that fashion-wise, a ’90s revival is in full force. From chokers, to overalls, to brown lipstick, the decade is currently having a major moment. Another ’90s trend we’re loving? The slip dress, worn over a T-shirt, courtesy of celebs like Kylie Jenner.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister was spotted wearing the look at Coachella a few weeks ago, and we’ve been obsessed ever since. Her version involved a simple, classic white tee topped with a black satin-y slip dress – but you can go as bold or as minimalist with the look as you’d like. (We’re especially partial lacy, lingerie-inspired picks when it comes to dresses!) Not to mention that it’s the perfect layered look to wear in the upcoming summer months – no need to sweat to death for the sake of your outfit.

If you want to try Kylie’s look for yourself, you’re in luck: we rounded up eight slip dress options that will look amazing as a topper over your go-to T-shirt. Click through to get your shop on.

VIEW GALLERY