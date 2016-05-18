We know, we know, you’ve probably heard it over and over again from your friends when they returned from their own semesters or summers overseas: studying abroad is a life-changing experience. No matter how tired you may be of hearing your bestie go on and on about Paris, it’s true – getting the opportunity to experience life as a student in a foreign country will change you.

If you haven’t considered studying abroad yet, you should. Even if you don’t have a massive amount of cash to spend on a semester abroad (because seriously, what student does?), there’s plenty of more budget-friendly destinations that still offer the experience of a lifetime. The sheer number of options when it comes to deciding where to go can be overwhelming – but here’s 16 of the best to get you started. (Get ready to experience some major wanderlust.)

