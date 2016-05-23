I’m fuming.

Anita Parker of Huntsville, Alabama, was charged with felony animal cruelty after she allegedly faked a pregnancy for even months and then killed her husband’s dog to fake a miscarriage, according to ABC 7. Parker reportedly admitted to the crime before she was booked into county jail on a $7,000 bond.

Parker and her husband Johnny had been separated, according to WHNT. Parker allegedly used the fake pregnancy in order to get him to come back home. When Johnny left the house on Wednesday, Parker called him to complain about cramping.

Johnny returned home and found his wife covered in blood. Parker said that she had a miscarriage and had flushed her stillborn baby down the toilet, according to the New York Daily News.

He promptly took her to the hospital where doctors told him “she wasn’t pregnant, she never has been pregnant.”

Johnny later reportedly discovered the mutilated remains of his 8-month-old chihuahua in the garbage can outside of the house when he had returned home.

Parker “gutted the dog and used the blood all over my bed, like she had a miscarriage,” Johnny explained to KTLA. Police reported that Parker had cut open the dog’s stomach and used its blood and tissue to make it seem like she had suffered a miscarriage in bed.

Understandably, Johnny Parker has been heartbroken ever since. He said, “It hurts like crap, man, about my dog,” he said to WHNT. “I loved that dog.”

[Story via]