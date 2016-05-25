This 18-Year-Old Looks STUNNING Wearing A Traditional African Print Prom Dress Her Teacher Said Would Be “Tacky”

In case you needed a reminder that people are the worst, here’s one:

Makalaya Zanders, an 18-year-old student at Garfield Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio wanted to wear an Ankara print gown to prom, and her white (I might add) teacher shut that down saying it would be, “tacky for prom.”

Luckily, she didn’t take that comment to heart.

Zanders showed up in a GORGEOUS royal blue gown and accessorized it with a gold belt and jewelry. I’m legit obsessed with this dress. If only I looked half as good going to prom.

Zanders told ABC News that she wanted to inspire young girls of color. “I was told when I was younger that I was too dark, too this, too that,” Zanders said. “I didn’t grow up with black Barbies besides Brandy. As a young girl, I thought I didn’t fit that standard, traditional definition of beautiful.”

