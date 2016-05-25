Rihanna Designed Her Own 24-Carat Sunglasses For Dior

Rihanna has been given the opportunity to design her own collection of Dior sunglasses, and we already can’t get enough. She’s the first house ambassador to design her own collection, and they’re pretty awesome. The line will be simply called, “Rihanna,” and the new sunglasses have a futuristic look; the singer said she was inspired by Star Trek.

The sunglasses will be sold at Dior stores only starting early next month, but Rihanna decided to give fans a sneak peak of her creation on Instagram. (This is why we love her). There’s one frame available in six different colors: pink, red, silver, blue, green and gold. These will be sold at $840 each, but you’re going to have to sell your soul if you want to afford the 24-carat gold frames; they’ll set you back a cool $1,950. Pull out those check books, ladies.

Rihanna does as she preaches because she’s always doing “work, work, work, work, work.”

The singer said, “I literally sat there and drew and drew until I was happy with the design and the team illustrated it for me right then and there.”

Dior’s eyewear designer Mathieu Jamin gave huge credit to Rihanna for taking her time in the designing process. She picked out all of the materials herself including frames, lenses, and metals. This wasn’t the first time Rihanna dipped her foot in the designing pool, however. During last year’s New York Fashion Week, she released a complete footwear collection called Fenty Puma by Rihanna.

Rihanna has definitely left her mark in Dior history. Be prepared to feel like a thousand bucks (literally) with Rihanna’s futuristic sunglasses.