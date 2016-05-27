Memorial Day is here, and you know what that means: it’s finally summertime. Are you prepared? Probably not. We’ve spent all winter bundled up in sweaters and boots, and if you’re anything like us, you’re in need of some killer summer clothes.

Rest assured knowing that you can get a ton of sweet stuff without your bank account hating you for it later. After celebrating what Memorial Day is really all about, hit the below shops for some mega sales.

Buyers get 20% off orders over $100 with the code MDAY20, 25% off orders over $200 with the code MDAY25, and 30% off orders over $300 with code MDAY30.

Amazon Amazon lovers will see products up to 70% off. Aquatalia

Spring styles will be marked down 30%.

The entire site will be 30% off Friday through Monday with the code SUMMERINTHECITY.

Everything will be up to 50% off.

Select pieces are 30% off starting Friday.

Sale pieces will be up to 40% off.

Select styles will be 50% off starting May 25.

From now until Monday, May 30, use the code USA25 to save 25% off sitewide at Blank NYC.

Buyers will get a free $50 reward card for every $200+ regular-price purchase starts 5/26.

With the code OMGSUMMER you’ll receive 30% off your denim purchase.

Get 25% off your purchases with the code MEM25.

Both in store and online, Dr. Martens will be offering $25 off $150.

The code HELLOSUMMER gets you 25% off your entire purchase from now until May 30.

Extra 30% off your entire purchase.

From May 25 until May 30 you can save up to 50% off select items, with products being as low as $6. Receive free shipping off any purchase over $30 from the 25th through the 29th, and on the 30th the site will be offering free shipping on all purchases.

Gant will be offering an additional 20% off already reduced styles with the code EXTRA20.

You’ll get 40% off select summer styles, as well as 50% off all sale until Monday.

From May 26 to May 31 select items will be as low as $3.

Shoppers will get 20% off their entire purchase.

Herschel Supply

With the purchase of any of Herschel Supply order over $99, receive a free canvas “Hello” tote during Memorial Day weekend. J. Crew

Up to 50% Off + Extra 30% Off with code WEEKEDN through 5/31.

Starting May 27, all Joe Fresh items will be 25% off.

Kenneth Cole’s large variety of shoes are 30% off with the code USA; selected styles are up to 60% off.

Shoppers will get $10 off orders of over $25. The site-wide sale will include home goods, apparel and more. Use promo code SUPERSAVER to redeem.

Get an extra 20% off site-wide, plus free shipping on orders over $50. To redeem, use promo code MEMDAY when shopping online.

An extra 40% off all sale items.

Get free shipping and 25% off all items with the code MDW25.

Tees, tanks, shorts, and swim are 50% off.

Up to 70% off select items.

Up to 75% off Memorial Day pre sale + 3 free samples at sephora.com.

Starting now until May 30, your entire purchase is 30% off.

Head over to Steve Madden for 20% off $75 or 25% off orders more than $100 with the code SUN. There are some inclusions, but both deals include free shipping.

From now until May 30 men’s and womenswear will be 40% off.

Get an extra 30% off swim & cover ups with the code SAVE30SWIM through 5/31.

From May 27 through May 30, save 15% off a $115 purchase, 20% off a $150 purchase, and 25% off a $175 purchase. Use the coupon code FREEDOM at checkout.