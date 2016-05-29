Summer Fashion Trends: 9 Must-Have Denim Skirts For Summer 2016

When you hear the words “denim skirt,” chances are you shudder and have flashbacks to the days when a super-short Abercrombie denim skirt was the must-have item among your junior high squad. But as it turns out, the denim skirt is making a comeback this summer. (And no, we’re not talking the one you rocked in 2008.)

Instead, fashion’s latest take on the trend is tons more sophisticated and grown-up. (Thank god.) The ’70s-esque button-front styles and patchwork are key here, and blue denim isn’t necessarily a requirement either – some of our favorite stores’ best pieces come in black, gray or white. If you’re feeling adventurous, there’s even midi and maxi styles to try.  This time around, anything goes.

Ready to try the trend? Click through to shop some of our favorite styles that guarantee you won’t walk around looking like an early ’00s throwback – we promise.

Caroline Pirozzolo
Caroline Pirozzolo is a freelance fashion, beauty and lifestyle writer and student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
