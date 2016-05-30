If Brenton Thwaites isn’t a name you’re familiar with just yet, it’s a name (and a face!) you’re going to want to know ASAP. The 26-year-old Australian actor is giving us the real-life equivalent of the heart eyes emoji. (We’re thinking it has something to do with the Orlando Bloom circa 2005 vibes we’re getting from his long mane and deep brown eyes.) Not to mention we love a guy who can pull off a little bit of scruffy stubble. Add in an Australian accent, and well, you get the idea.

Thwaites got his start starring in the Australian teen drama show SLiDE, which ran for a season. From there, Thwaites appeared in major films like Oculus, Maleficent, and alongside Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges in 2014’s The Giver. His biggest break might be yet to come, though – he’ll be starring in the upcoming Pirates of the Carribean film, Dead Men Tell No Tales as the son of Orlando Bloom’s character, William Turner, in 2017.

Until you can hit the theater for some major eye candy in 2017, here’s 15 super sexy photos of Brenton Thwaites to hold you over.

