When it was time to buy a new comforter for college, I knew my twin XL bedding had to be leopard print. I can’t explain it, but I love the animal print on everything from makeup bags to accessories to, of course, clothes. However, too much leopard print can go very wrong very easily.

Now, I know the title of this post is “without looking like a real housewife of New Jersey.” It just so happens that I’m from NJ (could this explain my love for leopard print?), so I don’t mean this as an insult. I just mean you don’t want to look crazy – and with a simple tips, you won’t. You’ll be able to wear leopard print everywhere from a Saturday night party to work to a wedding with class. Here’s how.

1. Pair With Black

Wearing leopard print can be intimidating, but paired with black clothes it looks like any other pattern. For work, try a leopard print blouse with black slacks or denim and black shoes. Viola – office chic. For a night out when you’re on the prowl, try a leopard print dress with a black leather jacket.

2. Add Color Without Looking Crazy

Black is great…but safe. Believe it or not, you can pair leopard print with a color successfully. For example, pair a leopard print top with burgundy or forest green pants. It totally works! Don’t be afraid to experiment with different shades.

3. Dress It Up

LBD? Nah, this night deserves a leopard print dress. If you think it’s a bit much, save it for a special occasion like your birthday – you deserve to stand out.

4. Accessorize

Maybe you’re not totally convinced that you’ll be comfortable in head to toe leopard print. I get it, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up the trend completely. Instead, use it in your accessories! From shoes to bags to jewelry, leopard print is never out of style.