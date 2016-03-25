There’s two kinds of people: Those who incorporate black into their wardrobes every now and then as a basic staple and those of us who consider wearing all black to be a way of life. Personally I definitely fall into the second camp – if something comes in black you can bet I’m buying it, and I have been asked (jokingly, I think?) on multiple occasions whose funeral I’m headed to. Seriously though, what’s not to love about wearing all black? It makes a statement in a subtle way, it’s easy to throw on when you don’t know what to wear and it’s flattering on every body type. But those are only some of the reasons why wearing all black is the way to go – here’s a few more.

1. Your outfit will always match.

We won’t get into the struggle of trying to make sure your blacks match (yes, it’s a thing!), but generally speaking, any black pieces you throw together will look amazing. No need to worry about clashing colors or patterns and no need to spend hours planning an outfit – with a closet that’s well-stocked with black clothing, you can mix and match as you please.

2. It’s basically a scientific fact that black is the most slimming color.

Black will always be flattering on every body type, period. A pair of black jeans or leggings is your best friend when it comes to achieving the illusion of slimmer, longer legs. We don’t know how the color black is so magical, all we know is that we’re going to continue wearing it and not question its magical slimming powers.

3. One word: Leather.

All black doesn’t have to mean boring – even though you’re wearing all one color, black clothes always come in the coolest textures and fabrics. Leather jackets, anyone? There’s nothing like adding in a leather or faux leather accent piece into your all black ensemble as a subtle way to make it more edgy and interesting.

4. You’re dressed for any occasion.

Black somehow manages to look both dressed-up and effortlessly casual at the same time. Not sure where your day will take you? An all black outfit is your best bet. Throw on some black jeans and a blazer and you’re ready to take on any situation no matter the time of day or season.

5. If it exists, they probably make it in black.

Is it just me, or is the answer to the question, “Does this come in black?” almost always yes? Not only does your favorite store probably carry it in black, but it probably looks more luxe and expensive in a darker hue. When in doubt, buy it in black.

6. You can always add some color with cool accessories.

Every all black lover knows that wearing all black doesn’t necessarily mean wearing the color head-to-toe. Some of the best all black outfits look even better with a pair of statement-making shoes or a bag in a bright hue. If you want to stand out from the crowd, this is the way to go.

7. Throwing together an outfit in the morning is SO easy.

Want to roll out of bed a half hour before class in the morning and still make people think you have your life together? All black is the answer here. Black jeans, black T-shirt, leather jacket, wham, bam, thank you m’am – you just made an outfit in under five seconds. You’re welcome.

8. Studies say people who wear all black are seen as “serious, reliable, and a solid player.”

Internship interview coming up? You might want to think about dressing in all black. One survey shows that people who dress in all black are not only seen by others as “serious, reliable, and a solid player,” but that the color channels confidence too. Wearing black will make you feel ready to take on the world. Need we say more?

9. Stains? Nah.

If you’re like me and can’t have your morning cup of coffee without half of it ending up down the front of your shirt (so that’s why I always need a venti), wearing black will solve all your problems. Maybe I have like, six stains running down the front of my shirt, maybe I don’t – you’ll never know for sure.

10. Black will always be the new black. Period.

Sure, the show is great, but orange, or any other color for that matter, will never be the new black. Black is classic, and you’ll never look back on a photo of yourself in an all black outfit five years from now and shudder. It was classic when Audrey famously rocked it in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (that iconic LBD anyone?), and it always will be. I rest my case.