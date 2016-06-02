Former Destiny Child’s singer Farrah Franklin was arrested early this morning for public intoxication. The police were called after Franklin got into a disagreement with a male friend outside of a gym in Delkalb County.

TMZ reported Franklin escalated the situation quickly by saying she wasn’t ready to go home and even added, “These n***** won’t leave me alone.” When the cops came into contact with Franklin, they immediately realized the former singer was drunk with the “odor of booze, slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes.” They proceeded to ask how much she had consumed, but Franklin wasn’t cooperative. Instead she responded, “Not enough.” Hilarious.

Although it’s a surprise that a beloved former Destiny Child’s singer was booked for public intoxication and a small amount of weed, it’s Franklin’s mugshot that has been gaining attention. Is it too early to name it the worst celebrity mugshot?

It’s clear from the photo that she had been having too much fun – note the bloodshot eyes and red nose. The bail is set at $250, and Franklin is still in custody. Oops!