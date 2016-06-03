Agnes Kim, the sole survivor of a deadly car crash that killed four University of Georgia sorority girls, has finally woken up from her month-long coma.

The 21-year-old was in critical condition after the April 27th crash, which took place along the Georgia State Route 15. Her white Toyota Camry drifted over the median and into another lane, hitting an oncoming car. Police don’t suspect alcohol played a role in the incident, but they are still unsure of why the accident happened.

Her friends and fellow classmates Kayla Canedo, 19, of Alpharetta; Brittany Feldman, 20, of Alpharetta; Christina Semeria, 19, of Milton; and Halle Scott, 19, of Dunwoody all died from the tragic accident. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Abby Short, was taken to a nearby hospital but released shortly after.

Since the crash, Kim has been in a coma at Athens Regional Medical Center and Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, but last night her state took a turn for the better — she woke up.

“She is not yet fully conscious but definitely awake and alert!” Kim’s YouCaring page stated. The campaign has already raised $50,000 to help pay off the young student’s medical bills.

It continued with, “Agnes will continue undergoing speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy with an additional activity-based therapy implemented this week.”

We wish her a speedy recovery.