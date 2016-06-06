If I could wear yoga pants all day, every day, I would. They may be amazing for an actual yoga class, but they’re also suitable for laying around and doing nothing all day. But like everything good in your life, doctors have come to rain on your parade; many medical professionals insist that wearing your beloved Lululemons all day could be detrimental to your health.

According to Dr. Michael Eidelman, the medical director of Chelsea Skin & Laser and assistant professor of medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, various skin issues can surface from wearing clothes that don’t allow your body to breathe, causing a similar effect to that of not thorough drying yourself off after showering.

According to Mic,

Eidelman said, is folliculitis, an inflammation of the hair follicle that can come from damage or blocking of the follicles, thanks to tight clothes or rubbing. Folliculitis on the upper back is common for women thanks to sports bras, noted Dr. Elizabeth Hale, a dermatologist and medical professor at New York University, on the Dr. Oz blog. But any extended friction can create a risk, like spinning, which Eidelman said can cause folliculitis on your butt (all the more reason not to stay “in the saddle” during your next SoulCycle session). As for lingering moisture, flare-ups from the growth of fungus and yeast is a big concern. Tinea cruris, also known as jock itch, is a fungal infection that affects the skin of your inner thighs, butt and genitals. Eidelman said it is more common in men but can occur in women as well. More common for women is vaginitis and yeast infections, which often come from wearing tight, moist clothing for too long. According to Eidelman, this is a greater risk if a person is on antibiotics for, say, acne.

Intertrigo, a rash that can pop up between the folds of your body — think inner thighs, butt crease, armpits, and under your boobs — can also become an issue. Not to mention it’s incredibly gross just thinking about it.

So what should you do? Shower! And pay special attention to your nether regions since they are most susceptible to infection. Just because you don’t want to wash your hair all day doesn’t mean you shouldn’t shower all day, you see what I’m saying?

[H/T: Mic]