It’s beach season, and if you’re anything like me, you’re on the prowl for a new bathing suit wardrobe. While the black string bikini is a staple, wearing it for the seventh summer in a row gets tiring. You want something new! You want something exciting! You want something chic! Luckily, we’re delivering all of that to you in the form of a fashionable one piece bathing suit.

They’re making a comeback this season and the majority are sexier than the scantily-clad bikinis we’ve grown accustomed to. So this year, skip the Victoria’s Secret bra top and cheeky bottom, and opt for a curvy one piece bound to get all eyes on your when playing in the sand. Summer fling, anyone?

Check out the best one piece bathing suits below.

