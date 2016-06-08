Mauricio Galdi has dedicated many years of his 28 on earth trying to resemble a Ken doll. Although he already looks far more like a plastic toy than any human being should, he now wants to have four of his ribs removed to even more closely resemble his odd idol.

Although Galdi has already had eight rounds of plastic surgery, he’s not close to done.

He traveled to the US from his homeland of Brazil to appear on E!’s guilty pleasure show Botched. He’s meeting doctors to discuss the surgery, which he says will enhance his the appearance of his body and correct a previous chest implant operation gone wrong.

However, the doctor say the operation is far too dangerous to perform. Infuriated, Galdi says he’ll have a doctor in Brazil perform the surgery instead.

See photos of the human Ken doll below.



