Brock Turner has been all over the news recently. The former Stanford swimmer was arrested in January after he sexually assaulted an unconscious woman behind a dumpster. Many thought Brock would serve the expected amount of time in jail for his actions, but last Thursday, the judge granted him only 6 months behind bars and probation.

If that isn’t enough to infuriate someone, here’s more. According to Daily Mail, Brock has already had two months knocked off of his sentence due to “automatically applied ‘credits.'” These credits were applied because of good behavior and “it was assessed that he was unlikely to misbehave behind bars.” Brock will be released from prison on September 2, exactly four months after he entered.

Brock even has a private cell which is kept away from the majority of inmates. Even though this sounds like special treatment, the private cell is the only thing Brock will receive. Sources say that Brock will be treated like every other inmate. Sargent Joe Jephson told Daily News, “He’s in protective custody because of his charge, his offense,” he said. “He’s kept away from our general population inmates. There are other protected inmates that he is around but he’s kept away from our general population inmates.”

Once Brock has been released from Elmwood Prison in Milpitas, California, he is expected to serve his three-year probation period in Ohio. He is also in the process of transferring from Stanford, but there is no word where he is looking to transfer to.

