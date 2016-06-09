Chances are you’ve experienced that panic attack “Oh sh*t” moment when you accidentally ruin one of your favorite pieces of clothing. Whether you lost your balance with a wine glass in hand or made the ill-informed decision to wear your favorite pair of white sneakers on a rainy day, we’ve all been there and done that. But what if we told you there were quick easy fixes making clothes you thought you ruined look brand new? Armed with these hacks, you’ll be able to fix pretty much any fashion disaster that comes your way. You’re welcome.

1. Get rid of sweat stains

Summer is prime time for gross stains on the armpits of your white shirts, no matter how great you think your deodorant is. For a quick fix, spritz the affected area with lemon juice before washing to stop a stain.

2. Keep white sneakers white with a Magic Eraser

When those adidas Superstar sneakers you bought a few months ago are starting to look dingy, restore them to their original bright white hue by rubbing them with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

3. Unstick a zipper with Vaseline

We’ve all encountered that panic attack when a zipper gets stuck. Smooth out the issue by rubbing Vaseline on the problem area.

4. Remove water stains on leather with vinegar

Don’t let rain ruin your leather jacket! Use a mixture of one part cold water and one part vinegar and spritz the water stain. Rub with a soft cloth and voila!

5. Use club soda to banish wine stains

Because we never seem to be able to handle a glass of wine without getting it all over ourselves. Keep the stain from sticking by blotting it with club soda right away.

6. Wash cashmere sweaters in baby shampoo

While most detergents are too harsh for cashmere and other delicate knits, baby shampoo is just gentle enough.

7. Soften T-shirts with saltwater

PSA: It doesn’t actually take 500 washes to make your T-shirt perfectly soft and lived-in. To speed up the process, soak it for three days in a quart of water mixed with 1/2 cup of salt.

8. Find a lost earring with a vacuum and old pair of tights

No need to make like Kim Kardashian that time she lost her $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean. (Hint: It wasn’t pretty.) Simply vacuum the area you may have dropped your earring with a pair of pantyhose or tights over the vacuum hose to pick it up.

9. Stop tights from running with hairspray

Keep runs at bay by spraying your tights with hairspray before wearing them for the first time. If the damage has already been done, a bit of clear nail polish will stop a run from getting any worse.

10. Shine patent shoes with windex

To restore patent shoes to their original, fresh-out-of-the-box shine, spray them with windex and wipe with a cloth or paper towel.

11. Use vodka to get rid of odors

That gross thrift store odor that stays on your vintage finds for several washes? Get rid of it once and for all by spraying pieces with a mixture of one part vodka and two parts water.

12. Use a pumice stone to de-pill a sweater

Sure you could buy a de-pilling device, but it’s likely that the solution is already in your bathroom cabinet. Take a pumice stone to a pilling area on a favorite sweater and it’ll look like new.

13. Stretch tight shoes with socks and a hairdryer

We all have that one pair of shoes that just doesn’t quite fit right. Break in too-small shoes by wearing them with thick socks and blasting them with the heat from a hairdryer – you’ll like wearing them a lot more, we promise.

14. Pack necklaces in straws

It’s nearly impossible to pack necklaces without getting them tangled en route to your destination. Save yourself a lot of struggle later by sliding necklace chains through a drinking straw before putting them in your suitcase.

15. Shaving cream removes makeup stains

It’s no secret that it’s nearly impossible to get a white shirt over your head without covering the entire collar in foundation. Luckily, pre-treating a makeup stain with shaving cream before washing will get rid of the stain, stat.