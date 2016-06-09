Texas high school valedictorian, Larissa Martinez, announced that she is an illegal immigrant during her graduation speech.

Martinez told classmates at McKinney Boyd High School that she was one of the 11 million undocumented citizens living in the United States. She stated that her reason for fleeing was because of her abusive and alcoholic father in Mexico.

The 18-year-old announced that she has been offered a full scholarship to Yale, and she decided that her graduation speech should be unique and not the ‘traditional Hallmark version.’

According to the Daily Mail, during her speech, Martinez stated:

“Many of you see me standing up here and assume my life must be pretty great and my parents must be very proud. Nevertheless, its important to note that these are only the half-truths. Those are the expectations.’ She added, ‘When people see me up here… they seem to think I’ve got my life figured out. At the age of 11, I was nothing but the girl with an abusive and alcoholic father.A girl whose only dream was to become an American and who thought moving countries would solve all of the problems in her life.”

Martinez held a 4.95 GPA and took 17 AP classes over her Texas high school career and was finally happy to reveal her story and her background as an immigrant.

“Immigrants, undocumented or otherwise, are people too,” she said. “We are here without documentation because the U.S. immigration system is broken and forces many families to live in fear.”

At the end of her emotion-filled speech, her classmates gave her a standing ovation. However, this is not the first time a high school graduate revealed a similar past. In fact, Martinez’s speech came only 24 hours another high school graduate revealed on Twitter that she was also an undocumented citizen.

Mayte Lara, from Crockett High School in Austin, Texas, tweeted that she was valedictorian, given a scholarship to UT, and also undocumented. She later deleted her Twitter account following a lot of hate and backlash from the Internet. For the full story see the link below:

[H/T: DailyMail]