Amanda Alvear was at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida when a gunman took the lives of 50 people and injured 53 more. The 25 year old’s fun night out was captured on Snapchat, and so was the beginning of this tragedy.

Amanda’s brother told the Orlando Sentinel that she frequented gay clubs because it’s where she felt safe and had fun. She was also very responsible.

“She was meticulous about calling home, letting my parents know if she was coming home, staying out or staying with friends,” her brother said.

The Snapchat video was also posted on Facebook by a friend trying to find Amanda in the aftermath of the shooting. The beginning is pretty standard – Amanda is partying on a Saturday night with friends. However, in the final video of her story, Amanda looks confused and concerned as gunshots are heard in the background.

You can watch the video below, but be warned that the content is quite disturbing.

Unfortunately, Amanda was confirmed as one of the victims of the shooting.

Amanda was a graduate of Ridge Community High School in Davenport and worked as a pharmacy technician. She planned to be a nurse.