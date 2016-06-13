Come July, body shaming ads will no longer have a spot on the London Underground.

Following through on a pledge he made during his campaign, London’s new mayor, Sadiq Khan, is working with Transport for London (TfL) to eliminate advertisements that could potentially pressure people to conform to “unhealthy or unrealistic body images.”

“As the father of two teenage girls, I am extremely concerned about this kind of advertising which can demean people, particularly women, and make them ashamed of their bodies. It is high time it came to an end,” Khan said in a press release Monday morning.

“Nobody should feel pressurised, while they travel on the Tube or bus, into unrealistic expectations surrounding their bodies and I want to send a clear message to the advertising industry about this.”

Underground riders criticized the city’s transportation system in March 2015 for running ads from Protein World showing a model in a bikini with the phrase, “Are You Beach Body Ready?” The ads were quickly vandalized, and a Change.org petition garnered many signatures.

European countries have been making moves to stop the perpetuation of unrealistic body ideals. In December, France passed a law that required models to receive a doctor’s approval on their health before they can work. In addition, the law requires magazines to note when an ad or photo has been touched up. Those who don’t follow these new guidelines can be subject to hefty fines or jail time.

Your turn, USA.