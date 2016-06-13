Just when you thought the Stanford rapist case couldn’t be more upsetting, Brock Turner’s ex girlfriend Lydia Pocisk is now speaking out in his defense. The Los Angeles Times has acquired the personal letter of appeal Pocisk penned to Judge Aaron Persky before his sentencing.

Part of the letter reads,

“He was determined to be the best in all he did,” says Pocisk, praising her ex-boyfriend’s moral character. “The type of person Brock is could never deserve this, or do anything he has been convicted of in a thousand lives.”

Pocisk was on the swim team with Turner and dated him throughout her junior and senior year of high school. She states that even their friendship of eight years couldn’t have predicted her teenage boyfriend would be capable of committing such a crime, but she “has never been so angry with God in all of my life, for instilling such a pain on an undeserving soul.” Pocisk does not mention the suffering inflicted on the woman he was found guilty of raping in her letter.

In spite of Turner’s exceptionally lenient sentencing of six months in prison, it is predicted that he will serve not even half of that time now.

Click for the full letter. Warning: It is BAFFLING.