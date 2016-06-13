While you were playing with Barbies and eating Spaghetti-O’s at five-years-old, this youngster is busy killing the hair game.

Magnolia, the newest internet sensation in beauty, has shared her talents over viral Facebook videos, gathering over 110k views on her latest video.

So my 5 year old daughter might want to do hair! Her first tutorial! The Ellen Show Posted by Hair by Jenny Strebe on Monday, May 30, 2016

The five-year-old provides helpful instructions for braids, weaves, and plaits, which can be applicable to women of all ages. She is certainly a jack-of-all-trades and is able to master almost any hairdo, including Dutch braids and flower buns.

TEACH ME YOUR WAYS.

Magnolia’s talents could be genetic, as her mom is a professional hairstylist herself. The world has already embraced her original stylings such as “The Triple Bun” and “The Curl Swoop.” It looks like she has a bright future ahead.

