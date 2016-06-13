If there was an award for “most body positive celeb,” needless to say, it would go to Meghan Trainor. The singer-songwriter’s biggest hit song is all about how she’s totally cool with the fact that “she ain’t no size two,” and she’s no stranger to calling out magazines for being a little too heavy-handed with the photoshop. Case in point: Trainor even pulled her “Me Too” music video on Tuesday, immediately after finding out her waist had been photoshopped into oblivion.

The “No” singer is no stranger to amazing outfits either – Meghan is just as comfortable killing it onstage in a gold sequined skater skirt as she is walking the red carpet in a gorgeous, full length gown. We can totally relate to her penchant for wearing all-black too – there are few colors we reach for in our closet as often as black, and Meghan Trainor seems to agree.

To see Meghan’s 15 best-dressed moments, just click ahead. (Oh, and you can check out the non-photoshopped, Meghan-approved verion of the “Me Too” video here.)

