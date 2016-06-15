From Tinder to Bumble and everything in-between, our generation is constantly using dating apps in hopes of finding significant others.

If you’ve ever used a dating app or have tried to date anyone in general, you know how important it is to have things in common with that dude you’re on a date with. So instead of faking your way through that baseball conversation, Bumble is making sure your taste in music is of mutual interest.

In the next few weeks, the app will be collaborating with Spotify to allow people to sync their accounts to their dating profile.

By doing this, daters will now be able to see which music their matches listen to. Such a game changer because honestly, you don’t want to be with someone who listens to Nickelback

This major change will not only give people a greater look into your interests, but it will also help with conversation starters. Say goodbye to conversations that start with ” hey, how are you?” and hello to instantly bonding and chatting about music.

So if you’re like me and are looking for a husband who can appreciate a good Justin Bieber song, the world has answered your prayers.