One in four college women will experience sexual assault or an attempted sexual assault in her lifetime. This ratio, however does not take sexual orientation into account. A new study has brought to attention an equally disturbing statistic.

The study, which was recently published in the Violence And Gender journal, reports that almost two in five bisexual women will experience an assault in college. The study also revealed that one in four bisexual and gay men will experience an attack, which is the same number as straight women.

Straight males have a lower ratio at one victim out of every eight men.

Kate Estrop, the co-founder of the Bisexual Resource Center, told Refinery29 that “bi folks are seen as greedy [and] sex-driven…prone at any moment to change their minds about their attractions.” Because they are wrongly seen as “easy,” Estrop explains that they are more vulnerable not only to sexual assault, but also victim blaming.

“Bi survivors of sexual violence should be reassured that neither they, nor their identity, is to blame,” Estrop said.

The study also found that being involved in Greek life increases the prevalence of sexual assault for most groups of students.

