Three more women at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, are coming forward with lawsuits against the school for failing to assist them properly after they reported being sexually assaulted.

The three women anonymously joined several others who are suing Baylor for allegedly failing to provide support to those who filed claims of rape and sexual assault. In late May, a report released findings that Baylor has failed to provide adequate support to survivors, and in some cases, have even discouraged their students from reporting their assaults, particularly in relation to the football and athletic departments. The report found “specific failings, including a failure to identify and respond to a pattern of sexual violence by a football player and to a report of dating violence.”

The women joining in filing the reports against Baylor say they were assaulted in on campus housing from in 2004, 2012, and 2014. The woman allegedly assaulted in 2014 states that her attacker was a football player.

ESPN investigated these claims earlier this year and revealed this pattern of passivity and inaction to be a repeated tendency of Baylor. The official report, released in May, indicated that these tendencies led to the dismissal of football coach Art Briles, and the dismissal of the former university president Ken Starr.

Baylor has yet to comment on the new lawsuits.