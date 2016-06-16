The coworkers of Kevin Loibl — the man behind the murder of The Voice star Christina Grimmie — revealed that his unhealthy infatuation with the singer led him to a plastic surgeon’s office to make him more attractive to her.

According to TMZ, coworkers explained that Loibl was on a mission to marry her and thus changed his appearance to make himself “more appealing.” Not only did he go vegan and lose weight, but he also got Lasik eye surgery and hair transplants.

He would also listen to her music at work and vow she would someday be his wife. Loibl’s Best Buy co-workers say he went to one of Christina’s shows in March and hinted that he actually met her. The co-workers also say the Geek Squad killer claimed to have played online games with the singer. A source close to the singer, however, tells us Christina never had contact with Loibl.

As if that wasn’t creepy enough, coworkers also say they teased Loibl about never being able to score with the pop star because she was dating her producer. While the relationship never went public, pictures of the couple posted to social media made it relatively clear that they were an item. According to sources, these photos set Loibl off.

Christina Grimmie was killed by Kevin Loibl early Friday inside Orlando’s The Plaza LIVE while she was signing autographs for fans. A vigil was held Monday night in Los Angeles in her honor.

