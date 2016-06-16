The coworkers of Kevin Loibl — the man behind the murder of The Voice star Christina Grimmie — revealed that his unhealthy infatuation with the singer led him to a plastic surgeon’s office to make him more attractive to her.
According to TMZ, coworkers explained that Loibl was on a mission to marry her and thus changed his appearance to make himself “more appealing.” Not only did he go vegan and lose weight, but he also got Lasik eye surgery and hair transplants.
He would also listen to her music at work and vow she would someday be his wife.
Loibl’s Best Buy co-workers say he went to one of Christina’s shows in March and hinted that he actually met her. The co-workers also say the Geek Squad killer claimed to have played online games with the singer. A source close to the singer, however, tells us Christina never had contact with Loibl.
As if that wasn’t creepy enough, coworkers also say they teased Loibl about never being able to score with the pop star because she was dating her producer. While the relationship never went public, pictures of the couple posted to social media made it relatively clear that they were an item. According to sources, these photos set Loibl off.
Christina Grimmie was killed by Kevin Loibl early Friday inside Orlando’s The Plaza LIVE while she was signing autographs for fans. A vigil was held Monday night in Los Angeles in her honor.
The vigil in Los Angeles was beautiful. Thank you so much for the people who showed up & said some beautiful words for Christina. I said a prayer for the whole group & in the midst of this prayer two hummingbirds hovered over the circle. I know that was Christina, showing us that she is listening. Today Im at the airport, heading to Jersey. Im sitting here waiting for my gate & everything is starting to settle in. Im keeping my prayers strong this morning and having a few words with Christina. Stay strong, everyone. I know im not the only one hurting this much. She is here. Watching over all of us. I still feel her. God bless & stay safe💚💚💚 #ChristinaGrimmie #RIPCHRISTINAGRIMMIE #MyLove
