I do not consider myself a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family by any means, but I am perpetually fascinated by Kris Jenner and the entertainment/media empire she has assembled by what seems like magic.

Kris Jenner is the mastermind behind it all. If you’re going to be dealing with the Kardashian-Jenner family, you go through Kris, the Momager, first. Jenner oversees the family’s massive clothing, beauty and entertainment contracts and is always ensuring that the big bucks are flowing into her pocket as well as her family’s.

Let’s be real: you might be lucky if your mother hands you a twenty dollar bill once in a while. Forget a multi-million dollar contract! With this in mind, you might be wondering how much Kris Jenner herself is worth today.

As of 2018, Kris Jenner is worth $40 million.

It’s obvious that Kris Jenner makes quite a bit of money by having a camera crew follow her and her family around during their daily lives, but let’s take a closer look at Jenner’s business dealings to see how she really made that cool $40 million, shall we?

1990s

In 1991, Kris Jenner married Bruce Jenner. She saw an opportunity for her new husband, who was at the time making small money doing motivational speeches. She became his manager and publicist. It was only a matter of time until she had lined up high-paying clients like Coca-Cola and Visa for Jenner.

She marketed Jenner’s motivational speeches to a broader audience. The two also created a workout video series called Super Fit With Bruce and Kris Jenner, which was sold on infomercials.

2007

In 2007, Kris Jenner met Ryan Seacrest in order to produce a brand new reality television show: Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She scheduled a meeting with him after Kim Kardashian’s sex tape leaked in the same year in an attempt to capitalize off of the publicity. The show would feature Kris and her family living the typical life of budding celebrity entrepreneurs.

Kris got involved with the business management of her other daughters and her son and continues to manage them to this day.

2010

Kris Jenner, using the success of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, forged new deals with various companies for each of her children. Kris Jenner finalized a partnership between the Kardashian family and Sketchers Shape-Ups. You may remember seeing Kim Kardashian’s face plastered on Sketcher’s advertisements back in the day.

In 2010, she also worked with The Sugar Factory to create Kardashian-endorsed lollipops. They sold for 25 dollars each.

2011

Remember Silly Bandz? They forged a business partnership through Kris Jenner and her family in 2011. In the same year, the Kardashian-Jenner family launched the Kardashian Kollection for Sears.

Kris continued to managed her family and got herself and her children gigs hosting events, featured in commercials, sprawled out on magazine covers and partnerships with alcohol brands (specifically, Midori liqueur, despite the fact that Kim Kardashian doesn’t drink).

She forged book deals, beauty line launches and even a video game deal. According to one analyst, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood could rake the family as much as $200 million annually.

For a silly Facebook and mobile game, that’s incredible.

2012-2015

Kris Jenner became an executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and its various spin-off shows. She reportedly signed a $100 million deal to continue the series on E! for another four years.

She spent 2014 promoting her new cookbook, In The Kitchen With Kris, that provided the recipes for innumerous Kardashian-Jenner family favorites.

Now? She is the owner of the production company, Jenner Communications, and continues to support and promote her children and their careers. Under her guidance, her children have raked in millions of dollars as well.

You know, just casually.

2016-2017

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has become one of the longest running reality TV shows. Its twelfth season began airing on May 1, 2016 and is still going on.

Her most recent mishap actually happened on the red carpet. While Jenner was providing fashion commentary for the network, she did not realize the importance of the blue ribbon many actors wore to support the American Civil Liberties Union. Fans on twitter blue up when she blurted out, “What is that blue thing she has there?”

It’s okay, Jenner. At least you know now.

2018

Kris Jenner alleged stalker has been ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation after threatening her to release a sex tape.