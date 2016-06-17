Parents are always embarrassing us, even if your dad is Prince William.

During last weekend’s Trooping the Color shows, the royals were enjoying the festivities. However, Prince William proved you’re never too old for a scolding when Queen Elizabeth II snipped for him to stand up straight. It seems like the prince was bent down to speak to Prince George, but he was obviously embarrassed as he straightened up.

As if that wasn’t great enough, the cutest royal (besides Prince Harry, of course) had the best reaction to his dad getting in trouble.

Say it with me: Prince George Facepalm

Come for the queen scolding William, stay for the George facepalm. pic.twitter.com/etvmofiU5m — Brandon McGinley (@brandonmcg) June 15, 2016

See? Even princes get embarrassed by their dads and get scolded by their grandmas.