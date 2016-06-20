It won’t be long until Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ home looks like an episode of The Brady Bunch.

Lively told Today on Monday that she and Reynolds plan on growing their family far beyond baby number two.

“I’m one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we’re officially breeders. You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children,” Lively joked.

While on The Today Show, Lively couldn’t help but gush about her daughter, 18-month-old James.

"She’s the most fun, funny human being I've ever been around in my life." @blakelively on her daughter. https://t.co/wPTQc68fl2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 20, 2016

“She’s always doing something fun and exciting,” Blake said. “She’s the most fun, funny human being I’ve ever been around in my life.”

Earlier this month, Lively told Marie Claire that she hopes to give her children a “normal upbringing,” much like her husband, Reynolds.

“We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had because then we’d feel really selfish,” she said.

In short, you can expect far more children from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in the near future – and you know they’re going to be far more stylish than we could ever hope to be while pregnant.

