In the summer 2016 issue of Paper, Zayn Malik opens up about everything from why his debut album is so ridiculously sexy (“I enjoyed singing about [sex], clearly”) to what his feelings are about guys finding him attractive (“it’s a compliment”).

He also reveals what it is like to be in a relationship with Gigi Hadid. It turns out that Zayn is a lot like 90 percent of the population: they like to Netflix and chill.

“I don’t really enjoy going out too much and partying,” Malik told Paper. “I like to have my own time and be at home, and I kind of need a partner with me to do that. I just like the security of that. It feels good to me. It feels right.”

The magazine probed Malik further and inquired about the plans he had for Hadid that very night. The former One Direction member said, with a smile nonetheless, that “we’ll see each other tonight and probably watch a film. Netflix and chill. Yeah, we do that a lot.”

The interview features Malik detailing what he looks for in a partner. He said, “I’ve always said it and I still stand by it: I find intelligence attractive. When I learn something from somebody and they teach me something, that’s an attractive thing for me.”

“Obviously, I find physically appearance attractive as well, but it’s definitely squared more towards a personality as I’ve gotten older.”

Paper‘s summer 2016 issue, which features copious amounts of photos of Zayn just generally handsome, period, arrives on newsstands on Tuesday.

