Once again, it’s good to be Beyonce.

Queen B is currently taking a break from her Formation World Tour with a sunny getaway with the family in Hawaii. Bey’s official Instagram account shared a few photos of Blue playing in the sand while her parents strut around like their fabulous selves on the beach.

We also got a headshot of Beyonce.

And all this fabulous-ness.

But take a closer look at Beyonce’s ensemble – seems like Bey is doing some unofficial promotions for Lemonade.

The singer’s bathing suit and bright yellow cover-up is super reminiscent of her Roberto Cavalli number from the album’s car-smashing video. She even threw in a lemon crown and lemon necklace to complete her beach style.

Now if only we could figure out who Becky with the good hair is, we’ll be satisfied.