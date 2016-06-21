After an alleged mid-flight outburst, Selma Blair was removed from her returning flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Monday night. She was immediately rushed to a hospital.

Blair had reportedly been returning home from a Father’s Day weekend trip with her son, Arthur, and his father, Jason Bleick. In a statement to Vanity Fair on Tuesday, the actress apologized for her actions on the flight and expressed embarrassment over the entire incident.

“I made a big mistake yesterday,” Blair said. “After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his Dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace.”

“I take this very seriously and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath,” she continued. “I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.”

Eloquently spoken, Selma Blair.

