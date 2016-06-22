The alligator who attacked and dragged a 2-year-old boy into Disney World’s Seven Seas Lagoon last week has officially been caught and euthanized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“There are no words to describe the profound sadness we feel for the family of Lane Graves,” FWC executive director, Nick Wiley said. “We will continue to keep this family close to our hearts as they deal with the pain and grief of the loss of Lane.”

In the search for the alligator, the FWC trapped, “humanely removed,” and euthanized six alligators. Through the process of elimination, they deduced that three of the six alligators were the right size to have taken Lane. Two of those three were in close enough proximity to where he was taken.

While DNA was obtained from both the victim and all captured alligators, no animal DNA was found in Lane’s wounds. The FWC were unable to confirm a match.

“While the results of a bite were inconclusive, subject matter experts were able to conclude that either of the two suspect alligators captured near the attack site were capable of inflicting the observed wounds.”

Since their son’s death last week, Melissa and Matt Graves, Lane’s parents, have set up a memorial fund in his honor.

A wake an funeral were held for Lane in his hometown of Eklhorn, Nebraska, earlier this week.

