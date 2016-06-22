Blake Lively received an immense amount of backlash last month after she uploaded two photos of herself from the Cannes red carpet with the caption, “L.A. face with an Oakland booty.”

The caption was meant to be a casual reference to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s song, “Baby Got Back.” However, many people were quick to criticize Lively, highlighting that the caption’s implications were problematic due to the meaning of the song.

Sir Mix-A-Lot even joined the conversation and said that while he wrote the song with Black women in mind, he was open to Lively embracing it.

“For her to look at her butt and that little waist and to say, ‘L.A. face with an Oakland booty,’ doesn’t that mean that the norm has changed, that the beautiful people have accepted our idea of beautiful?” Sir Mix-A-Lot wrote in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter.

Instead of deleting the post, Blake kept the photo posted. In an interview with Shade 45 on Tuesday, she explained why.

“It’s something I was proud of,” Lively said in reference to her derriere. “I never meant to offend anyone…I would never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or upset anyone. I was celebrating my body.”

In the same interview, Lively reminded her fans that the red carpet isn’t a representation of reality. She said, “What I look like on a red carpet is not what I look like in real life.”

“When I go home and take off that dress and look in the mirror, I don’t look like that either,” she continued. “It’s fun to dress up and look good on the red carpet but it’s not representative [of everyday].”

